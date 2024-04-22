Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) PT Lowered to $5.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Free Report) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Arko from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Get Arko alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ARKO

Arko Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of ARKO opened at $4.55 on Friday. Arko has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $8.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.22. The stock has a market cap of $528.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 0.28.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Arko had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 0.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Arko will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arko Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Arko’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Morris Willner sold 2,792,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $18,878,185.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,683,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,983,704.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 32.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arko

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARKO. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Arko by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 145,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 27,800 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arko by 4.7% in the third quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 48,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arko in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arko during the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Arko during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Arko Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, Fleet Fueling, and GPMP segments. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. Its Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents. The Fleet Fueling segment supplies fuel to proprietary and third-party cardlock, and issuance of proprietary fuel cards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.