Ashford (NYSE:AINC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Ashford Stock Down 0.6 %
AINC opened at $4.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.64. Ashford has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $11.90.
Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter. Ashford had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.01%. The firm had revenue of $206.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.90 million.
Ashford Company Profile
Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.
