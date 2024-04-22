Avangrid (AGR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 23rd. Analysts expect Avangrid to post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Avangrid had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Avangrid to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Avangrid Price Performance

NYSE:AGR opened at $36.87 on Monday. Avangrid has a one year low of $27.46 and a one year high of $41.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.44.

Avangrid Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.70%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid during the first quarter worth $53,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Avangrid by 1,778.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its position in shares of Avangrid by 101.1% during the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid during the third quarter worth $115,000. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on AGR. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Avangrid in a report on Friday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Avangrid from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Avangrid from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avangrid currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

Featured Stories

