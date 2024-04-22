Barclays Cuts Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Price Target to $153.00

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $156.00 to $153.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $95.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an in-line rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $104.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $143.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $142.00.

H opened at $146.37 on Friday. Hyatt Hotels has a one year low of $96.77 and a one year high of $161.50. The company has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.75, a PEG ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.51.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

Insider Activity at Hyatt Hotels

In other Hyatt Hotels news, major shareholder F.L.P. Trust #14 sold 1,283,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.96, for a total transaction of $200,096,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hyatt Hotels news, major shareholder F.L.P. Trust #14 sold 1,283,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.96, for a total transaction of $200,096,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 75,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.47, for a total value of $11,957,670.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 459,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,737,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,077,803 shares of company stock valued at $325,526,849 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hyatt Hotels

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 2.8% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 2.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 59,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter valued at $48,302,000. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 7.4% in the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 40,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

See Also

