Barclays Increases Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Price Target to $240.00

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $239.00 to $240.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on MAR. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Mizuho started coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $236.88.

Marriott International Stock Down 0.1 %

Marriott International stock opened at $236.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $248.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.87. Marriott International has a 12-month low of $162.77 and a 12-month high of $260.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.45. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 848.49% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Marriott International will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.39, for a total transaction of $856,509.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,841,063.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.39, for a total transaction of $856,509.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,841,063.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.40, for a total value of $617,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,472 shares in the company, valued at $349,452.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 125,003 shares of company stock valued at $30,435,493. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marriott International

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAR. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in Marriott International by 845.5% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Marriott International during the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the first quarter worth $34,000. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

Featured Stories

