BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) vs. IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Head-To-Head Comparison

BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) and IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.3% of BIT Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.2% of IBEX shares are held by institutional investors. 19.7% of BIT Mining shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.8% of IBEX shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for BIT Mining and IBEX, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BIT Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A IBEX 0 3 2 0 2.40

Volatility and Risk

IBEX has a consensus price target of $19.20, indicating a potential upside of 43.71%. Given IBEX’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe IBEX is more favorable than BIT Mining.

BIT Mining has a beta of 2.56, indicating that its share price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IBEX has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BIT Mining and IBEX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BIT Mining -6.16% -29.63% -16.41% IBEX 5.79% 20.10% 9.97%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BIT Mining and IBEX’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BIT Mining $43.10 million 0.51 -$14.43 million ($1.31) -1.52 IBEX $523.12 million 0.45 $31.58 million $1.57 8.51

IBEX has higher revenue and earnings than BIT Mining. BIT Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IBEX, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

IBEX beats BIT Mining on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BIT Mining

(Get Free Report)

BIT Mining Limited operates as a cryptocurrency mining company. The company operates through three segments: Mining Pool, Data Center, and Cryptocurrency Mining. It operates a cryptocurrency mining data center in Ohio with power capacity of 82.5 megawatts; and mining pool business, including the domain name and the cryptocurrency wallet of BTC.com, as well as purchases and deploys bitcoin mining machines. The company was formerly known as 500.com Limited and changed its name to BIT Mining Limited in April 2021. BIT Mining Limited was founded in 2001 and is based in Akron, Ohio.

About IBEX

(Get Free Report)

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other revenue generation outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience. It operates customer engagement and customer acquisition delivery centers. The company serves banking and financial services, delivery and logistics, health tech and wellness, high tech, retail and e-commerce, streaming and entertainment, travel and hospitality, and utility industries. The company was formerly known as IBEX Holdings Limited and changed its name to IBEX Limited in September 2019. IBEX Limited was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Washington, District of Columbia. The company is a subsidiary of The Resource Group International Limited.

