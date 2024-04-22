BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

BlackRock Capital Investment Stock Up 0.3 %

BlackRock Capital Investment stock opened at $3.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.06 million, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.41. BlackRock Capital Investment has a twelve month low of $3.03 and a twelve month high of $4.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.71 and a 200-day moving average of $3.72.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The asset manager reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.32 million. BlackRock Capital Investment had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 11.54%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Capital Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Capital Investment

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in BlackRock Capital Investment by 101.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,844 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Capital Investment by 42.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 13,293 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.25% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock Capital Investment

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

