BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Position Lowered by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Free Report) by 35.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 207,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 111,740 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust were worth $2,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BOE. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 5.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 347,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 18,697 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 87,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 20.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 67,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 32.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Price Performance

Shares of BOE stock opened at $9.87 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.92. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $10.48.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.66%.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

