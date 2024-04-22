Bray Capital Advisors Trims Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Bray Capital Advisors cut its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,423 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 3.3% of Bray Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $12,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $1,050.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $630.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $940.30.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total value of $120,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total transaction of $7,975,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,124,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,933,663.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total value of $120,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,278 shares of company stock valued at $52,689,898. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $762.00 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $262.25 and a 12 month high of $974.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $844.71 and its 200-day moving average is $624.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.82, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.73.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.55 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.34%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

