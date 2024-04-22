Brokerages Set Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) Target Price at GBX 526.80

Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 526.80 ($6.56).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 510 ($6.35) price target on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

Shares of BAB stock opened at GBX 502 ($6.25) on Friday. Babcock International Group has a 12-month low of GBX 266.60 ($3.32) and a 12-month high of GBX 543.50 ($6.77). The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 504.46 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 445.24. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8,366.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.28.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

