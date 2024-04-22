Brokerages Set Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM) PT at $12.00

Shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RITM shares. Argus increased their price target on shares of Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Monday, April 1st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Jonestrading increased their price target on shares of Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Rithm Capital by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 211,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,966,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 19,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 0.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 125,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 44.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Rithm Capital stock opened at $10.82 on Friday. Rithm Capital has a 52-week low of $7.59 and a 52-week high of $11.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.82 and a 200-day moving average of $10.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $709.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.04 million. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 18.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Rithm Capital will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.24%. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.91%.

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

