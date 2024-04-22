Brokerages Set Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) PT at $5.96

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.96.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on STEM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.50 price target (down previously from $5.50) on shares of Stem in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Stem from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Stem from $4.00 to $3.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Stem from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Stem from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Stem during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Stem during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Stem during the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. abrdn plc bought a new position in Stem during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Stem during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 61.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Stem stock opened at $1.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.88. Stem has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $7.79.
Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09). Stem had a negative net margin of 30.42% and a negative return on equity of 27.71%. The company had revenue of $167.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stem will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected, intelligent, and renewable energy storage network provider worldwide. The company offers energy storage hardware sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); edge hardware to aid in the collection of site data and real-time operation and control of the site and other optional equipment; and Athena, a software platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.
