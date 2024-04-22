Brokers Issue Forecasts for Kinross Gold Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:K)

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) – Stock analysts at Raymond James cut their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Kinross Gold in a report released on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Kinross Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.46 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.24 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 6.88%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$9.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.88.

Shares of K stock opened at C$9.31 on Monday. Kinross Gold has a 52-week low of C$5.91 and a 52-week high of C$9.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.54, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

In other Kinross Gold news, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.64, for a total value of C$64,176.00. In other news, Senior Officer Nathan M. Longenecker sold 29,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.93, for a total value of C$144,508.16. Also, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.64, for a total transaction of C$64,176.00. Insiders have sold 143,621 shares of company stock worth $893,873 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

