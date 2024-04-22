Calamos Advisors LLC Has $1.41 Million Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 31.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 3,643 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 397,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,758,000 after purchasing an additional 21,785 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWX opened at $51.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.12. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a one year low of $44.89 and a one year high of $53.74.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

