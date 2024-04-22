Calamos Advisors LLC Makes New $1.06 Million Investment in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC)

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,380 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of VSE as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VSEC. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in VSE by 789.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of VSE by 333.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 794 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of VSE by 18.4% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in VSE by 36.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,496 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in VSE by 33.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,332 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VSE Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:VSEC opened at $75.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 0.95. VSE Co. has a 12-month low of $41.17 and a 12-month high of $83.00.

VSE Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. VSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.67%.

A number of research analysts have commented on VSEC shares. StockNews.com downgraded VSE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of VSE in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of VSE from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.25.

VSE Company Profile

VSE Company Profile

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.

Featured Stories

