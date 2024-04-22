Calamos Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report) by 81.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 43,152 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tidewater were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Tidewater by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,099,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $298,466,000 after acquiring an additional 20,599 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Tidewater by 37.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,798,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $269,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,804 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Tidewater by 8.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,967,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,403,000 after buying an additional 230,701 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Tidewater by 16.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,823,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $80,389,000 after buying an additional 263,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Tidewater by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,395,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,518,000 after buying an additional 159,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tidewater

In other news, EVP Daniel A. Hudson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $656,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,553,584. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Samuel R. Rubio sold 19,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total value of $1,597,991.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,976,208.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel A. Hudson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $656,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,553,584. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,462 shares of company stock valued at $3,716,739 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Tidewater Stock Up 0.8 %

TDW stock opened at $89.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 48.91 and a beta of 1.20. Tidewater Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.41 and a fifty-two week high of $101.10.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $302.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.46 million. Tidewater had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 13.37%. Tidewater’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tidewater Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Tidewater announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 29th that permits the company to repurchase $48.60 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 1.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Tidewater from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Johnson Rice started coverage on shares of Tidewater in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Tidewater from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on shares of Tidewater in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Tidewater from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Tidewater Profile

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

