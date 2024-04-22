Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 52.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 146,792 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Cameco were worth $5,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 402.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,131,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,084,000 after acquiring an additional 8,113,385 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,418,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,087,629,000 after acquiring an additional 4,865,085 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $497,555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644,453 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,843,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,730,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $227,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,190 shares in the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cameco in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.75.

Shares of CCJ opened at $48.10 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.81 and its 200-day moving average is $43.63. Cameco Co. has a 12 month low of $25.11 and a 12 month high of $52.64. The firm has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.17 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). Cameco had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $620.00 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

