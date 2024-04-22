Canadian National Railway (CNR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.72 per share for the quarter.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported C$2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.96 by C$0.06. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 33.43%. The business had revenue of C$4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.38 billion.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Trading Up 0.2 %

Canadian National Railway stock opened at C$175.47 on Monday. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of C$143.13 and a 52 week high of C$181.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.89, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$112.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$175.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$165.15.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 39.62%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CNR shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$195.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$164.00 to C$171.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$185.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$189.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$158.00 to C$164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$183.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Canadian National Railway

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Canadian National Railway news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder acquired 488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$177.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$86,571.20. In related news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder acquired 488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$177.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$86,571.20. Also, Senior Officer Derek Michael Taylor sold 2,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$131.26, for a total transaction of C$342,577.38. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.