Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Bought by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 49.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 17,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.7% in the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.0% in the third quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CAH shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Argus upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.07.

Cardinal Health Stock Up 2.1 %

CAH opened at $108.19 on Monday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.56 and a 52-week high of $116.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.41. The company has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.68.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $57.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.02 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 57.44%. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.5006 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.74%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

