Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Stock Position Reduced by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust decreased its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Celanese in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 180.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 142.1% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CE stock opened at $154.45 on Monday. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $99.33 and a 12 month high of $172.16. The company has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $158.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.05). Celanese had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.64%.

In other news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly bought 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $156.69 per share, for a total transaction of $219,366.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 57,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,934,933.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Celanese news, COO Scott A. Richardson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.85, for a total value of $313,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,987,888.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $156.69 per share, with a total value of $219,366.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 57,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,934,933.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Celanese in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $165.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.56.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

