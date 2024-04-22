Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 6,950 Shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,950 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 0.19% of Heritage Commerce worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HTBK. Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Heritage Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,863,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Heritage Commerce by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Heritage Commerce by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 87,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Heritage Commerce by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 81,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Heritage Commerce by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 17,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.
In related news, Director Jack W. Conner sold 6,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $61,940.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 102,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $914,308.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
HTBK stock opened at $8.12 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.72. The company has a market capitalization of $497.35 million, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Heritage Commerce Corp has a 12 month low of $6.69 and a 12 month high of $10.22.
Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $44.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.06%.
Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.
