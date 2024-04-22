Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 6,950 Shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,950 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 0.19% of Heritage Commerce worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HTBK. Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Heritage Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,863,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Heritage Commerce by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Heritage Commerce by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 87,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Heritage Commerce by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 81,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Heritage Commerce by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 17,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jack W. Conner sold 6,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $61,940.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 102,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $914,308.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HTBK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Heritage Commerce from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Heritage Commerce from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Heritage Commerce has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

Heritage Commerce Stock Up 2.8 %

HTBK stock opened at $8.12 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.72. The company has a market capitalization of $497.35 million, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Heritage Commerce Corp has a 12 month low of $6.69 and a 12 month high of $10.22.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $44.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Heritage Commerce Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.06%.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

