Cerity Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,636 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Stellantis by 953.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Stellantis by 20.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stellantis alerts:

Stellantis Stock Up 0.1 %

STLA stock opened at $25.77 on Monday. Stellantis has a twelve month low of $15.07 and a twelve month high of $29.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Stellantis Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be issued a $1.147 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd.

In related news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis purchased 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.83 per share, with a total value of $3,864,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 36,251,720 shares in the company, valued at $175,095,807.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 3,150,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,724,500. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Stellantis from $26.00 to $30.40 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Nomura reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.28.

View Our Latest Analysis on STLA

Stellantis Profile

(Free Report)

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.