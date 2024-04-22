Cetera Trust Company N.A Acquires New Stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,265 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GSK. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of GSK by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 29,913 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in GSK during the 4th quarter worth $1,551,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in GSK by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 88,740 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 12,160 shares in the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC raised its position in GSK by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 234,116 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of GSK during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. 15.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $40.11 on Monday. GSK plc has a 1-year low of $33.33 and a 1-year high of $43.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.64.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 51.45% and a net margin of 16.24%. Equities analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.3564 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.82%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GSK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

