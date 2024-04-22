Cetera Trust Company N.A Buys New Stake in Crane (NYSE:CR)

Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,088 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Crane by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,460 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Crane in the 4th quarter worth $289,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Crane by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,473 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Crane in the fourth quarter worth about $1,619,000. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crane during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $810,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Crane Stock Performance

Shares of CR stock opened at $129.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.09, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.99. Crane has a 12 month low of $67.28 and a 12 month high of $139.34.

Crane Increases Dividend

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $532.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.55 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. Sell-side analysts predict that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This is a positive change from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is 22.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Crane from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com cut Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Crane from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.00.

About Crane

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

