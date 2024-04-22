Cetera Trust Company N.A Invests $170,000 in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 885.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,657,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,822,000 after buying an additional 1,489,240 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,629,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,965,000 after buying an additional 1,020,515 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,711,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,343,000 after buying an additional 847,797 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter worth $41,625,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,382,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,715,000 after buying an additional 741,156 shares during the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director A. Randall Thoman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total value of $159,375.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,017 shares in the company, valued at $256,083.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Boyd Gaming news, CFO Josh Hirsberg sold 22,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total value of $1,466,846.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 415,184 shares in the company, valued at $26,883,164. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director A. Randall Thoman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total value of $159,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,017 shares in the company, valued at $256,083.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 582,910 shares of company stock worth $37,299,461. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Trading Down 0.4 %

BYD opened at $62.66 on Monday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52 week low of $52.42 and a 52 week high of $73.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $954.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.04 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 36.97% and a net margin of 16.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Boyd Gaming Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on BYD shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.30.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

Further Reading

