Cetera Trust Company N.A Invests $215,000 in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,260 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amedisys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,015,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Amedisys by 181.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,953 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,079,000 after buying an additional 41,206 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Amedisys during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,671,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Amedisys by 184.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 110,479 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,327,000 after buying an additional 71,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Amedisys during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,252,000. Institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Price Performance

AMED opened at $90.40 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.77 and a 200 day moving average of $93.41. Amedisys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.10 and a 52-week high of $96.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -291.60, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The health services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.10). Amedisys had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $570.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Amedisys’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMED. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Amedisys in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Amedisys from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Amedisys in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.50.

Amedisys Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

