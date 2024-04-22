Cetera Trust Company N.A Invests $231,000 in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NV5 Global by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,132,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $236,228,000 after acquiring an additional 32,931 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NV5 Global by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 837,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,712,000 after purchasing an additional 23,729 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in NV5 Global by 329.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 493,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,471,000 after purchasing an additional 378,353 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in NV5 Global by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 474,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,297,000 after purchasing an additional 12,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in NV5 Global by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 457,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,726,000 after purchasing an additional 10,090 shares during the period. 75.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NV5 Global

In other NV5 Global news, VP Donald C. Alford sold 2,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $244,744.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,535.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NV5 Global news, VP Donald C. Alford sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.12, for a total value of $100,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,404.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald C. Alford sold 2,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $244,744.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,535.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global Price Performance

NVEE stock opened at $90.04 on Monday. NV5 Global, Inc. has a one year low of $88.56 and a one year high of $119.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.02.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $215.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.00 million. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 5.18%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVEE shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NV5 Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.67.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc provides technology, conformity assessment, consulting solutions, and software applications to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, environmental, and geospatial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

