Cetera Trust Company N.A Invests $297,000 in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SONY. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its stake in Sony Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sony Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in Sony Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Sony Group by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Sony Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 14.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SONY stock opened at $81.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.97. Sony Group Co. has a 52 week low of $79.62 and a 52 week high of $100.94. The company has a market cap of $100.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.98.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $25.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.31 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 7.62%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SONY shares. Macquarie downgraded Sony Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

