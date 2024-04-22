Cetera Trust Company N.A Purchases New Stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 641.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on REG. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Regency Centers from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Regency Centers in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.73.

Regency Centers Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:REG opened at $58.37 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.71. Regency Centers Co. has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $68.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.16.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 131.37%.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

