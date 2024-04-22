Cetera Trust Company N.A Purchases Shares of 3,821 Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,821 shares of the food distribution company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 512 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 84,981 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. bought a new position in Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 135,747 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $9,387,000 after buying an additional 33,373 shares in the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFGC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens raised their price objective on Performance Food Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.25.

Performance Food Group Trading Up 0.6 %

PFGC opened at $68.48 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $52.92 and a fifty-two week high of $78.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The food distribution company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Performance Food Group’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Performance Food Group Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

