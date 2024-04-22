Cetera Trust Company N.A Purchases Shares of 9,160 Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,160 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EVH. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 1,470.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 254.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 389.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares during the period.

Shares of EVH opened at $29.51 on Monday. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.33 and a 12-month high of $36.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -23.24 and a beta of 1.54.

Evolent Health ( NYSE:EVH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.13. Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $556.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.87 million. Analysts anticipate that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EVH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Evolent Health in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Evolent Health from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays began coverage on Evolent Health in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Evolent Health from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Evolent Health in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.70.

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.

