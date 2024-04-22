Cetera Trust Company N.A Takes $220,000 Position in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT)

Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CXT. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crane NXT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $402,528,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crane NXT in the third quarter worth $306,517,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crane NXT during the 3rd quarter worth $65,919,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Crane NXT in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,749,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Crane NXT by 8,855.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 705,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,132,000 after acquiring an additional 697,808 shares during the period. 77.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crane NXT alerts:

Crane NXT Price Performance

Shares of CXT stock opened at $61.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Crane NXT, Co. has a 12 month low of $46.14 and a 12 month high of $63.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.43.

Crane NXT Increases Dividend

Crane NXT ( NYSE:CXT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $356.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.89 million. Crane NXT had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Crane NXT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Crane NXT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CXT shares. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Crane NXT in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Crane NXT from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CXT

Crane NXT Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers' important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crane NXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane NXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.