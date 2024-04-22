Cetera Trust Company N.A Takes Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INVH. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Invitation Homes by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 224,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,663,000 after buying an additional 68,448 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 147,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 503,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,167,000 after purchasing an additional 119,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:INVH opened at $33.57 on Monday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.49 and a 12-month high of $36.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.37. The firm has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.96, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $624.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.51 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 21.34% and a return on equity of 5.06%. Equities analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

In other news, CFO Jonathan S. Olsen sold 10,000 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $347,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,037 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,035.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on INVH shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.19.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

