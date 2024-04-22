Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Insider Acquires £17,760 in Stock

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG – Get Free Report) insider Mark Pain bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 444 ($5.53) per share, with a total value of £17,760 ($22,108.80).

Close Brothers Group Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of LON:CBG opened at GBX 461.80 ($5.75) on Monday. Close Brothers Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 278 ($3.46) and a 12 month high of GBX 998.50 ($12.43). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 390.26 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 614.85. The company has a market cap of £694.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 488.21, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.81.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CBG. Shore Capital raised shares of Close Brothers Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 665 ($8.28) target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.67) price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,100 ($13.69) to GBX 425 ($5.29) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 463 ($5.76) price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Close Brothers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 577.80 ($7.19).

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers banking services comprising of debt factoring, invoice discounting, asset-based lending; financing for SMEs, residential housing, transport, industrial equipment, renewable energy, motorcycle, used car, and commercial vehicle financing; insurance, refurbishment, and bridging financing, savings products for individuals and corporates, hire purchase, lease, and loan related services.

