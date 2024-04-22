Contrasting Ainos (NASDAQ:AIMD) and Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO)

Ainos (NASDAQ:AIMD – Get Free Report) and Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ainos and Lumos Pharma’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ainos $120,000.00 52.70 -$13.77 million ($2.55) -0.40 Lumos Pharma $2.05 million 10.26 -$34.03 million ($4.19) -0.62

Ainos has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lumos Pharma. Lumos Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ainos, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

34.0% of Lumos Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of Ainos shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.7% of Lumos Pharma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Ainos and Lumos Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ainos -11,205.49% -47.96% -40.37% Lumos Pharma -1,659.39% -85.63% -65.30%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ainos and Lumos Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ainos 0 0 0 0 N/A Lumos Pharma 0 0 3 0 3.00

Lumos Pharma has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 594.98%. Given Lumos Pharma’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lumos Pharma is more favorable than Ainos.

Risk & Volatility

Ainos has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lumos Pharma has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ainos beats Lumos Pharma on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ainos

Ainos, Inc., a healthcare company, engages in developing medical technologies for point-of-care testing and safe and novel medical treatment for disease indications. The company offers COVID-19 antigen rapid test kit and Ainos' cloud-based test management App, a cloud-based test management platform comprising an antigen rapid test kit, a personal application, and an enterprise app; COVID-19 nucleic acid test; volatile organic compounds point-of-care testing; Very Low-Dose Oral Interferon Alpha, a low-dose oral interferon alpha formulation based IFN-a's broad treatment applications; and Synthetic RNA developing a SRNA technology platform in Taiwan. It also provides women's health, pneumonia, Ainos Pen, AI Nose, and other products. Ainos, Inc. was formerly known as Amarillo Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Ainos, Inc. in May 2021. The company was incorporated in 1984 and is based in San Diego, California.

About Lumos Pharma

Lumos Pharma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its primary product candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone secretagogue ibutamoren, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pediatric growth hormone deficiency and other rare endocrine disorders. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

