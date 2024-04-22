Covenant Logistics Group (CVLG) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 24th. Analysts expect Covenant Logistics Group to post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $273.99 million for the quarter. Covenant Logistics Group had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 14.85%. On average, analysts expect Covenant Logistics Group to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Covenant Logistics Group Stock Performance

Shares of CVLG opened at $44.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.30 and a 200-day moving average of $45.45. Covenant Logistics Group has a one year low of $33.58 and a one year high of $57.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $584.36 million, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.41.

Covenant Logistics Group Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Covenant Logistics Group

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Covenant Logistics Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.92%.

In related news, CAO Matisse Long sold 667 shares of Covenant Logistics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $33,463.39. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,299.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Covenant Logistics Group news, Director Joey B. Hogan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total value of $503,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 92,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,652,878.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Matisse Long sold 667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $33,463.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,299.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,667 shares of company stock valued at $6,078,403 over the last ninety days. 35.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Covenant Logistics Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVLG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Covenant Logistics Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,141,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,580,000 after purchasing an additional 12,726 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 568,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,231,000 after buying an additional 18,602 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Covenant Logistics Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 408,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,789,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Covenant Logistics Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 344,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares during the period. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,020,000. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen upgraded Covenant Logistics Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Covenant Logistics Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

About Covenant Logistics Group

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

