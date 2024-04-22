Criterion Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 93.1% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter valued at about $350,000. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on CINF. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. TheStreet upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.57.

Cincinnati Financial Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $119.95 on Monday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $95.01 and a 52-week high of $124.35. The stock has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.60.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.33. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 18.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.76%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

