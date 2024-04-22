Criterion Capital Advisors LLC Takes $29,000 Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of D. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth $28,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 149.6% in the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on D. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.10.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of D stock opened at $49.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.61 and a 200-day moving average of $46.11. The company has a market cap of $41.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $39.18 and a one year high of $57.90.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.11). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 21,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.91 per share, for a total transaction of $997,853.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,091,178.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Dominion Energy news, Director Joseph M. Rigby bought 2,130 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,093.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 21,735 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,091,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

