Critical Analysis: Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) versus Vectura Group (OTCMKTS:VEGPF)

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) and Vectura Group (OTCMKTS:VEGPF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Agios Pharmaceuticals and Vectura Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agios Pharmaceuticals -1,312.64% -38.08% -33.69% Vectura Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Agios Pharmaceuticals and Vectura Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agios Pharmaceuticals 0 2 2 0 2.50 Vectura Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Agios Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $33.50, indicating a potential upside of 13.44%. Given Agios Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Agios Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Vectura Group.

This table compares Agios Pharmaceuticals and Vectura Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agios Pharmaceuticals $26.82 million 61.87 -$352.09 million ($6.34) -4.66 Vectura Group $244.76 million 4.37 $157.16 million $0.26 6.81

Vectura Group has higher revenue and earnings than Agios Pharmaceuticals. Agios Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vectura Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Agios Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vectura Group has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vectura Group beats Agios Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias. The company develops AG-946, a PK activator for treating lower-risk myelodysplastic syndrome and hemolytic anemias; and AG-181, a phenylalanine hydroxylase stabilizer for the treatment of phenylketonuria. Its preclinical product is siRNA for the treatment of polycythemia vera, a rare blood disorder. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Vectura Group

Vectura Group Plc engages in the provision of pharmaceutical development. Its activities include research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutic products. The company operates through the following segments: Switzerland, United Kingdom, Germany, United States of America, and France. Vectura Group was founded by David Anthony Gough in 1997 and is headquartered in Chippenham, the United Kingdom.

