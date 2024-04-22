Cwm LLC Grows Stock Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July (BATS:FJUL)

Cwm LLC increased its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July (BATS:FJUL – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 334,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,796 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned approximately 3.27% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July worth $13,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FJUL. Opes Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July by 2.1% during the third quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 21,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July by 2.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 77,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of FJUL stock opened at $43.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $637.73 million, a P/E ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.62.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (FJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

