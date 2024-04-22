Cwm LLC Increases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Cwm LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 98.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,902 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $12,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWB opened at $272.21 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $221.31 and a 52 week high of $288.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.43. The firm has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

