Cwm LLC Makes New $13.95 Million Investment in iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF (BATS:HYDB)

Cwm LLC purchased a new position in iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF (BATS:HYDB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 301,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,945,000. Cwm LLC owned 7.27% of iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF Stock Performance

HYDB opened at $45.75 on Monday. iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.60 and a 1 year high of $51.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.58.

iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.3264 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

