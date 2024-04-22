D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Stock Position Raised by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,336 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $250,418.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,419. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $67,076.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,053.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $250,418.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,419. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,197 shares of company stock valued at $4,225,745 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DHI. Citigroup raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $166.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on D.R. Horton from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on D.R. Horton from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on D.R. Horton from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.06.

NYSE DHI opened at $142.19 on Monday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.08 and a 1 year high of $165.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.17. The company has a current ratio of 7.35, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $47.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.64.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.15 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.17%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

