Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,169 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 936 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 549,710 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,221,000 after acquiring an additional 73,570 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 373,757 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,974,000 after acquiring an additional 9,823 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 64.4% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 54,639 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after buying an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 367.7% in the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 75,042 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 58,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 22.1% during the third quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 86,795 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after acquiring an additional 15,715 shares during the period. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on DVN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Devon Energy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays started coverage on Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.94.

Devon Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

Devon Energy stock opened at $51.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 2.19. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $40.47 and a one year high of $55.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.92.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

