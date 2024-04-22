DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stake Boosted by abrdn plc

abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 380,535 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,348 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned 0.10% of DexCom worth $47,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DXCM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at $421,378,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 3rd quarter valued at $173,120,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 16,943.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,459,730 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $136,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,165 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at $151,538,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 304.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,318,079 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $674,329,000 after purchasing an additional 992,049 shares during the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DXCM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DexCom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 81,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.36, for a total value of $10,803,093.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 333,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,479,027.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 81,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.36, for a total value of $10,803,093.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 333,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,479,027.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 1,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.81, for a total transaction of $274,241.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,839,974.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 189,375 shares of company stock valued at $25,530,859. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of DXCM opened at $130.71 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.84. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.75 and a 52 week high of $142.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. DexCom had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

