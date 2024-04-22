DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO) Receives $10.83 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.83.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DCGO. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of DocGo from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on DocGo from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on DocGo from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on DocGo from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on DocGo from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Insider Transactions at DocGo

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DocGo

In related news, Director Michael J. Burdiek purchased 10,000 shares of DocGo stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.61 per share, with a total value of $36,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 571,595 shares in the company, valued at $2,063,457.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in DocGo by 363.6% during the first quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 395,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 310,180 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in DocGo by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,804,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,859,000 after purchasing an additional 132,263 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC lifted its stake in DocGo by 502.7% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 10,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 12,944 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in DocGo by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 505,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 97,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchview Capital LP grew its stake in shares of DocGo by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 56.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DocGo Stock Up 4.4 %

DCGO stock opened at $3.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $371.89 million, a P/E ratio of 51.00, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.63. DocGo has a fifty-two week low of $2.78 and a fifty-two week high of $10.82.

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.07). DocGo had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 2.01%. The company had revenue of $199.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.48 million. Equities analysts anticipate that DocGo will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

DocGo Company Profile

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

Featured Articles

