EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Buys 1,586 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RSP opened at $161.23 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $133.34 and a 52-week high of $169.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $163.83 and its 200-day moving average is $154.47. The firm has a market cap of $54.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.93.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

