EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Cuts Holdings in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. decreased its position in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. owned about 0.07% of iShares Europe ETF worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in iShares Europe ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 511.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 305.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000.

NYSEARCA:IEV opened at $53.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.75. iShares Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $45.43 and a 1-year high of $55.90.

iShares Europe ETF Profile

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

