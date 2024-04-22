EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Invests $145,000 in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 60,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LYG. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riversedge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 2.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.17.

LYG opened at $2.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.43 and a 200-day moving average of $2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $2.72.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 17.97%. The business had revenue of $19.05 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.046 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.00%.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

