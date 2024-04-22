EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Makes New $989,000 Investment in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 18,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DGRO. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 151.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000.

DGRO stock opened at $56.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.57. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $58.19.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

